Cwm LLC Sells 1,460 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 120.9% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 182,912 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 324,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after purchasing an additional 77,818 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 183,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.9%

CNQ opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

