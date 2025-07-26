Cwm LLC Sells 8,670 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 109,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $960,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 435,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 239,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $45,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,183.52. This represents a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $58.69 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.57.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.04%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

