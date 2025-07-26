Cwm LLC Sells 903 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 423.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $113.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.32. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $82.60 and a 52-week high of $113.64. The company has a market cap of $567.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.