Cwm LLC Takes $292,000 Position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,048,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,319,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Expand Energy Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of EXE stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.48. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.74.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.91%.

About Expand Energy

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.