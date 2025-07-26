Cwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in America Movil were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in America Movil during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in America Movil during the 4th quarter worth $1,386,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in America Movil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in America Movil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,069,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in America Movil during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil alerts:

America Movil Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $18.48 on Friday. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

America Movil Increases Dividend

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.77 billion. America Movil had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2732 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This is an increase from America Movil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. America Movil’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMX. Hsbc Global Res upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on America Movil from $19.60 to $20.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

Get Our Latest Report on AMX

About America Movil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.