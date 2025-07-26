CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $418.04 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $418.75.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $485.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $378.72 on Monday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $421.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.61 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in CyberArk Software by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.