Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,941 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cytek Biosciences were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 613,314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cytek Biosciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen cut Cytek Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CFO William D. Mccombe bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,746 shares in the company, valued at $154,973.88. This trade represents a 168.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CTKB opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.38 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.33. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $7.63.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. Analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

Featured Stories

