Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.23% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUSA stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $733.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.97.

About Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

