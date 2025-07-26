EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBLU. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.25 million, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of -0.94. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

