Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 470,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after purchasing an additional 149,315 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $79.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,488 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

