Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.71.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $151.68 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $222,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,407.36. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $159,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 37,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,508.43. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,884. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 31,208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after acquiring an additional 80,968 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 653,581 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $94,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 11,587.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 669,367 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $96,737,000 after acquiring an additional 663,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

