Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,858 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHCB opened at $21.39 on Friday. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

