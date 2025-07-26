Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Position in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,252 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Calix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,139,188 shares in the company, valued at $84,690,452.92. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 76,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,960. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,069,750 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -138.20 and a beta of 1.37. Calix, Inc has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $57.90.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. Calix had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

