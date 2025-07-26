EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,533 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,449,000 after buying an additional 89,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 464,681 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,961,000 after buying an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 422,459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,785,000 after purchasing an additional 45,840 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 921,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $116,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 597.6% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,717 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $118.38 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.04.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 36.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

