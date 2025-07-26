EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 102.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,904 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.43% of EPR Properties worth $17,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE EPR opened at $57.27 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $61.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.27.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 217.18%.

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $437,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,300.49. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

