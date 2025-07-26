Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $13.48. Farmers National Banc shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 78,957 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $505.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

