Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $810,544,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 935.8% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,654,000 after purchasing an additional 941,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,833,000 after purchasing an additional 893,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,017,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,234,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,231,000 after purchasing an additional 522,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $94.24 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

