Financial Analysis: SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) vs. West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) and West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SouthCrest Financial Group and West Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 West Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00

West Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.97%. Given West Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe West Bancorporation is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A West Bancorporation 14.40% 12.35% 0.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and West Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.3% of West Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of West Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SouthCrest Financial Group and West Bancorporation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthCrest Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A West Bancorporation $198.50 million 1.59 $24.05 million $1.54 12.14

West Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Summary

West Bancorporation beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit. In addition, it offers credit cards; remote deposit capture, positive pay, ACH, online wires, merchant, and reorder checks services; and online banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and deposit, and telephone banking services. The company serves retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth, and commercial customers. It operates through 9 branches in Georgia. SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial lines of credit, and commercial term loans; consumer loans, including loans extended to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures not secured by real estate; and 1-4 family residential mortgages and home equity loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, treasury management services including cash management, client-generated automated clearing house transactions, remote deposit, and fraud protection services; merchant credit card processing and corporate credit cards; and administration of estates, conservatorships, personal trusts, and agency accounts. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

