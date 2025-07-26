Financial Contrast: Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) vs. SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rentokil Initial and SPAR Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rentokil Initial $6.95 billion 1.82 $392.32 million $1.51 16.56 SPAR Group $163.63 million 0.17 -$3.15 million $0.51 2.25

Profitability

Rentokil Initial has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group. SPAR Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rentokil Initial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Rentokil Initial and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rentokil Initial N/A N/A N/A SPAR Group -6.28% -41.10% -17.01%

Risk and Volatility

Rentokil Initial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Rentokil Initial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of SPAR Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rentokil Initial and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rentokil Initial 1 1 1 1 2.50 SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Rentokil Initial beats SPAR Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers. The company provides hygiene services, including the provision and maintenance of products, such as soap and hand sanitizer dispensers, hand dryers, air care and purification, cubicle and surface sanitizers, feminine hygiene units, toilet paper dispensers, and floor protection mats. In addition, it engages in the supply and maintenance of workwear and protective equipment. Further, the company offers property care services; and provides a range of specialist cleaning services, such as graffiti removal deep cleaning of kitchens and washrooms, trauma cleaning, and flood or fire damage cleaning, as well as specialist medical and hygiene services. Rentokil Initial plc was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management. It also provides remodel and retail transformation consisting of store remodels, store department resets, fixture and banner installations, pop-up store services, and store closings; and assembly and installation services, including assembly of merchandise in stores, in-store services, office setup/down-sizing services, and national in-home furniture assembly services. In addition, the company offers business analytics and insights services, such as product dashboards, stock out reporting, visit reporting, real-time service insights, and share of shelf analytics; and fulfillment and distribution services comprising distribution center staffing, point of purchase fulfillment services, kiosk prep, returns processing, picking and packing services, and inventory services. The company serves mass merchandisers; HBAs; pharmacies; and grocery, discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive aftermarket, office supply, personal technology, beverage, household products, consumables, financial products, and independent stores. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

