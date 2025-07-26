Financial Review: Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) & Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN)

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) and Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genasys and Firemans Contractors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genasys $24.01 million 3.37 -$31.73 million ($0.64) -2.80 Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Firemans Contractors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genasys.

40.0% of Genasys shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Genasys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genasys and Firemans Contractors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genasys -101.82% -166.96% -51.97% Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genasys and Firemans Contractors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Genasys currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 197.95%. Given Genasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Genasys is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

Summary

Genasys beats Firemans Contractors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genasys

(Get Free Report)

Genasys Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software. It provides Genasys Protect ALERT, an interactive, cloud-based SaaS solution that is designed to enable SLED and enterprise customers to send critical information to at-risk individuals or groups when an emergency occurs using emails, voice calls, text messages, panic buttons, desktop alerts, TV, social media, and other; and Genasys Protect EVAC that enables responding agencies to determine and communicate the proper scope of a response or evacuation by replacing guesswork with data-driven intelligence; and Genasys Protect CONNECT, an instant communication platform that enables first responders and public safety personnel to collaborate and share information in a single space with text, videos, images, and audio from any location. The company also offers Genasys Protect ACOUSTICS, a mass notification speaker system with Genasys protect command-and-control software; and long range acoustic devices, such as acoustic hailing devices which are used to project alert tones and audible voice messages. It sells its products directly to governments, militaries, end-users, and commercial companies. The company was formerly known as LRAD Corporation. Genasys Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Firemans Contractors

(Get Free Report)

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

