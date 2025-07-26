First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,196,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,594,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 23,228 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,182,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $150.58 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.21. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

