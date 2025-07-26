Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.44% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 542,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PFO opened at $9.20 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $9.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

