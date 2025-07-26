FLC Capital Advisors Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $203.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5%

GOOGL opened at $193.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

