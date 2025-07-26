Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Flowers Foods worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 617.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 904.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of FLO opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, Director George E. Deese bought 6,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,004,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,764,031.60. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,133.68. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,440. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

