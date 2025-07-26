FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 12.6%

Shares of BATS:FJAN opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $39.99 and a twelve month high of $48.47.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

