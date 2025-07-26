FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Iamgold Issued By Stifel Canada

Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Iamgold in a report released on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Iamgold’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Iamgold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Iamgold had a net margin of 45.42% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $457.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.70 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IAG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Iamgold to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iamgold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

Iamgold stock opened at $7.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.59. Iamgold has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 272.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

