Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.30.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.27 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 46.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 111.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 85,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 55,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Further Reading

