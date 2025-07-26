Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Generac were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $3,638,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $156.88 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. Generac had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Generac from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Generac from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.58.

Insider Activity at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

