Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,604,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,898,000 after purchasing an additional 518,851 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,502,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,233,000 after purchasing an additional 445,259 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,426,000 after purchasing an additional 104,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

NYSE:GPC opened at $133.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.12. Genuine Parts Company has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $149.22. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

