Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verde Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,473,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 170,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,940 shares in the last quarter.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $30.15 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

