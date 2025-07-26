Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $174.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.93.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. HSBC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,114,800 shares of company stock worth $760,553,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.