GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of GSK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 68,440,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,672,000 after purchasing an additional 353,749 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,823,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,786,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814,104 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of GSK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,922 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,914,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of GSK by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,838,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,920,000 after purchasing an additional 874,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of GSK by 5.3% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,174,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,708,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK opened at $37.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.4216 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

