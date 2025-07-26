Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) & Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) and Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Halfords Group and Miller Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halfords Group N/A N/A N/A Miller Industries 4.81% 13.78% 7.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.2% of Miller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Miller Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halfords Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Miller Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Halfords Group and Miller Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Miller Industries has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.85%. Given Miller Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Miller Industries is more favorable than Halfords Group.

Dividends

Halfords Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Miller Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Miller Industries pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Miller Industries has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halfords Group and Miller Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halfords Group $2.19 billion 0.20 -$42.87 million N/A N/A Miller Industries $1.26 billion 0.40 $63.49 million $4.71 9.25

Miller Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Halfords Group.

Risk and Volatility

Halfords Group has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miller Industries has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Miller Industries beats Halfords Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online. The Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans. The company also provides software as a service. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment. It also provides transport trailers for moving various vehicles for auto auctions, car dealerships, leasing companies, and other similar operations. The company markets its products under the Century, Vulcan, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Chevron, Eagle, Titan, Jige, and Boniface brands. Miller Industries, Inc. sells its products through independent distributors in North America, and Canada, Mexico; and through prime contractors to governmental entities. Miller Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

