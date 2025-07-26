Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.61.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,130 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

