Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,285 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Harmony Biosciences worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRMY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Harmony Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $41.61.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.