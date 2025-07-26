Head to Head Comparison: Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) versus Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) and Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Barrett Business Services has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brink’s has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Brink’s”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services $1.14 billion 1.03 $52.99 million $1.95 23.44 Brink’s $5.01 billion 0.77 $162.90 million $3.70 24.82

Brink’s has higher revenue and earnings than Barrett Business Services. Barrett Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brink’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Brink’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services 4.45% 24.55% 7.09% Brink’s 3.29% 82.89% 4.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Barrett Business Services and Brink’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brink’s 0 0 1 0 3.00

Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. Brink’s has a consensus price target of $138.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.29%. Given Brink’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brink’s is more favorable than Barrett Business Services.

Dividends

Barrett Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Brink’s pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Barrett Business Services pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brink’s pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brink’s has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Brink’s is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Brink’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Brink’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brink’s beats Barrett Business Services on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client’s existing workforce. The company provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. It serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, restaurant franchises, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co. engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries. The Europe segment relates to operations in European countries. The Rest of World segment focuses on the operations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded by Perry Brink and Fidelia Brink on May 5, 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.