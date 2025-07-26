Head to Head Comparison: Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) versus Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) and Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Klabin has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearwater Paper has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Klabin alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Klabin and Clearwater Paper”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Klabin $3.64 billion 6.22 $339.47 million $0.51 14.37 Clearwater Paper $1.38 billion 0.36 $196.30 million $10.33 2.98

Klabin has higher revenue and earnings than Clearwater Paper. Clearwater Paper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Klabin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Klabin and Clearwater Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klabin 8.66% 16.26% 3.03% Clearwater Paper 9.90% -5.76% -2.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Clearwater Paper shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Clearwater Paper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Klabin and Clearwater Paper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klabin 0 2 0 0 2.00 Clearwater Paper 0 0 1 0 3.00

Clearwater Paper has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Clearwater Paper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearwater Paper is more favorable than Klabin.

About Klabin

(Get Free Report)

Klabin S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper. In addition, the company offers industrial bags, corrugated boxes, and other packaging products. Klabin S.A. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. It sells its products to carton converters, folding carton converters, merchants, and commercial printers. The Consumer Products segment provides a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home tissues. This segment sells its products to retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.