Head-To-Head Review: DXP Enterprises (DXPE) and Its Peers

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “MACH – GENL INDL” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare DXP Enterprises to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DXP Enterprises and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DXP Enterprises $1.80 billion $70.49 million 22.49 DXP Enterprises Competitors $4.72 billion $501.44 million 18.70

DXP Enterprises’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than DXP Enterprises. DXP Enterprises is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXP Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 DXP Enterprises Competitors 340 2471 3128 125 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DXP Enterprises and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

DXP Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.18%. As a group, “MACH – GENL INDL” companies have a potential upside of 8.89%. Given DXP Enterprises’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DXP Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of DXP Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of shares of all “MACH – GENL INDL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DXP Enterprises and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXP Enterprises 4.27% 20.41% 6.55% DXP Enterprises Competitors 8.60% 12.66% 7.06%

Volatility and Risk

DXP Enterprises has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXP Enterprises’ peers have a beta of 11.39, suggesting that their average share price is 1,039% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXP Enterprises peers beat DXP Enterprises on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS). The SC segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services. It offers a range of MRO products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, fastener, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories. This segment serves customers in the oil and gas, food and beverage, petrochemical, transportation, other general industrial, mining, construction, chemical, municipal, agriculture, and pulp and paper industries. The SCS segment manages procurement and inventory vinventory optimization and management, storeroom management, transaction consolidation and control, vendor oversight and procurement cost optimization, productivity improvement, and customized reporting services. Its programs include SmartAgreement, a procurement solution for various MRO categories; SmartBuy, an on-site or centralized MRO procurement solution; SmartSource, an on-site procurement and storeroom management solution; SmartStore, an e-Catalog solution; SmartVend, an industrial dispensing solution; and SmartServ, an integrated service pump solution. The IPS segment fabricates and assembles custom-made pump packages; remanufactures pumps; and manufactures branded private label pumps. DXP Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Houston, Texas.

