Head to Head Survey: Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zentek and Amadeus IT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 0 0 0.00 Amadeus IT Group 0 0 1 2 3.67

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and Amadeus IT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek -1,186.72% -58.87% -50.22% Amadeus IT Group 20.72% 27.81% 11.74%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $1.22 million 75.96 -$7.22 million ($0.06) -14.75 Amadeus IT Group $6.65 billion 5.73 $1.36 billion $3.13 27.01

This table compares Zentek and Amadeus IT Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amadeus IT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amadeus IT Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zentek has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amadeus IT Group beats Zentek on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek



Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds. It is also developing graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. In addition, the company owns 100% interest in the Albany graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About Amadeus IT Group



Amadeus IT Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Air Distribution, Air IT Solutions, and Hospitality & Other Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services, and other processing solutions through Amadeus GDS, Altéa PSS, and New Skies platforms. It also offers travel providers a portfolio of technology solutions, which automate certain mission-critical business processes, such as reservations, inventory management, and departure control. In addition, the company is involved in the provision of software development and definition, software distribution, regional support, data processing, intermediation, computer consulting, installation of industrial machinery and equipment, consultancy and technology development services for payments, and information technology services; financial activities; and e-commerce business. It serves providers of travel products and services, such as airlines, airports, hotels, tour operators, insurance companies, land and sea transport companies, travel sellers and brokers, and travel buyers. The company was formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A. and changed its name to Amadeus IT Group, S.A. in August 2016. Amadeus IT Group, S.A. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

