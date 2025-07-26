Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 73.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 31.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -113.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,144.42. The trade was a 4.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

