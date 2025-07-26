Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 127,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 29,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.94.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $213.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

