Heritage Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $231.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

