Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.16.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Hershey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $187.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Hershey has a one year low of $140.13 and a one year high of $208.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.36 and a 200 day moving average of $165.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $240,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,240. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total value of $153,025.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,387.34. The trade was a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,021 shares of company stock valued at $17,189,088 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,997 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 18,311.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,127 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6,721.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 819,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,150,000 after purchasing an additional 807,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,753,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,858,000 after purchasing an additional 557,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,588,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.