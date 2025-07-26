Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,011,000 after buying an additional 681,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,184,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,534,000 after buying an additional 3,208,424 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,689,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,914,000 after buying an additional 3,924,039 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,692,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,228,000 after buying an additional 658,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $119,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.0%

HPE opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

