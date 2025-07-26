Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.