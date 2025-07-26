Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,655.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $119.87 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $709.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $686.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.20 million. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $589,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,806.56. This represents a 50.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

