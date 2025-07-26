IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in IDEX by 81.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in IDEX by 63.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE IEX opened at $185.51 on Friday. IDEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.36 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.52.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.13.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

