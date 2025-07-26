IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,734 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 557.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $264.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $285.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

