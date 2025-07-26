IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 200 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $131.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $131.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

