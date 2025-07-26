IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 307 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $212.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $232.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.47.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This trade represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director owned 56,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,285 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.07.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

